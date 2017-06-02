If you’ve always been searching for a surf film that’s somehow the perfect combination of Drive Thru Australia, Jackass, #Tournotes and the Endless Summer, then this 25-minute surf clip is right up your alley. While in Hawaii last winter, Parker Coffin, Ian Crane, Dylan Goodale, Tyler Rozunko were joined by Jackass star Weeman, pro snowboarder John Jackson, and motocross racer Tyle Bereman to take a playful tour of Oahu––both in and out of the water. The result is this montage of A-grade surfing from Crane and Co. and a behind-the-scenes look at some of their shenanigans. If you’d like to kick your feet up for a half an hour, in the name of Friday, and be entertained by all the in-between moments that happen before and after epic sessions, then press play.