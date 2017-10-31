Recently, on trip to Portugal with Dusty Payne, Mitch Coleborn and Balaram Stack, Volcom's videographer Nate Leal pulled out his computer and gave us a sneak peak at a little passion project he's been working on. His film, titled Goose Chase, is a collection of trips he's made over the past five years, primarily with Volcom riders. Now that it's finished, Nate plans to take it on the road for a few grassroots premieres before putting it up online in mid-November.

"Last year, I realized we [Volcom] had a bunch of footage that was going to die on a hard drive if I didn’t do anything with it," Nate said. "So I scoured around 20 TBs of raw footage and started piecing it all together. Some of it was supposed to be in Psychic Migrations, but didn’t make the final cut, so Volcom gave me total autonomy over it all. The oldest trip is from 2011 — mostly super-8 film and full of tubes. It was a daunting task, as this is the first project I’ve had complete creative control over, so it’s been an huge learning experience for me. Hopefully you guys enjoy it."

Look for Nate's Goose Chase dropping right here in just a few weeks time. Head to Costa Mesa this Thursday, November 2nd, for the film’s premiere at the Boathouse Collective (1640 Pomona Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Doors open at 9:00 PM, and the movie starts at 10:00 PM. Admission free for ages 21+