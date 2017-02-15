Coldwater surf, especially across Europe, can often bring a special camaraderie that’s unfamiliar to those in warmer waters. This beautiful edit from director Luke Pilbeam and the team at Finisterre is proof of just that: the faithful bond shared by Irish surfers and Finisterre ambassadors Easkey Britton, Tom Kay, Sandy Kerr, Noah Lane, Fergal Smith, and Matt Smith, forged over a lifetime in the lineup together and reconfirmed over a November reunion. “We walked far, ate well, surfed hard, and lived for a while, sharing stories,” Smith said about the group’s trip. “Every one of us had been introduced to the sea by our parents, be they surfers, farmers, teachers or sailors. The conversation moved onto how it had shaped our lives, and shed light on what may lie in our futures. We left with a further shared sense of purpose and common ground, excited to see where our paths take us in 2017 and beyond.”