No sooner do we ask the whereabouts of Young Wise Tales, and they appear. Today, it was in the form of Conner Coffin’s Year One reflective documentary. Any American who was on the shores of Sunset during Conner’s WQS campaign the day he fought against slim odds probably still gets goosebumps thinking about his qualifying run. We still recall heat after nerve-racking heat on one of the trickiest competitive waves around. It’s a wave of upsets, frustrations, and ultimately, a place where people either make the tour or fall from it. Here, we fast-forward to Conner’s rookie WCT campaign and get into his headspace as he tells us about each event. It’s a unique take, refreshingly calm and well-told by Conner. We can only hope he and the U.S boys take it to the Aussies and Brazilians this year.