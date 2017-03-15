What’s the Santa Barbara Sophomore taking with him for the Australian leg of the Tour?

– “A 5’10” x 18 5/8″ x 2 5/16″ Fever. These felt like they could be really good boards for fun, punchy, all-around sorts of waves. Mellow entry rocker, single concave, a little more flip out the tail. A kind of a Fred Rubble-ish volume to me, but some characteristics that make it work differently in different waves. This one will be good for Snapper.”

– “A Fred Rubble with a couple little tweaks in the concave and the rocker. A little bit deeper concaves, not as much vee off the tail. The same theory for this one at Snapper: head-high and under.”

– “A copy of the board I rode at Bells last year: a Fred Rubble 5’11” x 18 1/2″, with a round pintail. It’s actually a hair narrower than those 5’10″s. This thing has some special juju to it for Bells. Pretty pumped on these. This one’s sort of for head-high surf, or a little bigger surf. This rocker seemed to really work at Bells last year.”

– “My go-to Fred Rubble, 5’10” x 18 1/2″, an everyday surfboard for when there’s fun little waves. I ordered it a little thicker and then scooped out the concave a little more, and then flattened it for a little more flip off the tail. Hopefully it will fit in the tight pockets at Snapper.”