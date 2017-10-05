Some surfers have a particular wave so dialed, that any time an edit combining the two drops, we stop and watch. In this case, it’s Connor Coffin at J-Bay. The Rincon-bred rail master put together a compilation of his best waves from the epic swell that lit up J-Bay during the contest waiting period a few months back. Sit back, relax, and watch Connor tear down J-Bay’s wide open faces with style and flow.