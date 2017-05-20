Corey Colapinto In SanO Sunshine

We recently spent a rainy afternoon with Corey Colapinto up at the infamous T-Street filming for our second season of Shed Sessions. The surf was mixed-up, raining, a sea of warbling and wrinkled carpet. By no means good waves for logging. Even worse, the board Corey was attempting to tame was a 9-foot Hobie from the ’60s with some reverse V, and some of the oddest rails you’ve ever seen on a surfboard. But Corey undoubtedly has the talent to make that board sing. For visual proof, we can always fall back on this new video of Corey milking SanO for all its juice.