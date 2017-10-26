The days of gromhood are far, far, far behind me. But even today, I would still lose my mind if I got the chance to surf a rifling righthand point in El Salvador with a guy like Cory Lopez–so I can’t imagine how these groms felt when they were told to pack their bags for Central America, and that they’d be accompanied by the former pro goofyfoot. A group of lucky young guns–Robbie McCormick, Kei Kaboyashi, Bash Mendes, and Lucas Owston–recently got the chance to hang with Lopez down south. The result was a quick four-minute clip filled with tube-rides, backside hacks, and ACL-threatening airs.