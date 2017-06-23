In the mid-2000s SURFING Magazine ran the Google Earth Challenge, where people scoured Google’s maps and submitted off-the-grid locations with potential for epic surf. While the results of the contest were pretty ho-hum the first couple of years, the contest did turn up a slam dunk in 2008: Namibia’s Skeleton Bay.

Of course, back then, it was known only as “Cory’s Left,” named after Cory Lopez, who put on a clinic the first time the wave was ever filmed (or, at least, filmed and released to the public), racking up a number of legitimate 30-second tubes. Nowadays, Skelton Bay’s location is common knowledge, and hordes of surfers flock to the wave every time there’s a chance it will turn on.

This year, Skeleton has been breaking more than usual (swells have been hammering Africa as of late), so we thought it was a good time to throw it back to the first footage we ever saw of the world’s preeminent sand point.