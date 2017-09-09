The 2017 Swatch Pro is underway, where Courtney Conlogue will go head-to-head with the top female surfers in the world in an attempt to climb further up the WSL ratings. We’ll see plenty of Courtney in jersey this week, slicing and dicing the playful walls of Lower Trestles. But if you’re interested in seeing what she can do outside the confines of a 30-minute heat, press play and watch Courtney get loose in Bali, tucking into rifling tubes and drifting those fins free whenever she pleases.