It’s :51 seconds of subliminal text, xeroxed photos, and one beautifully ridden wave by Ando himself. Which still leaves us with more questions than answers. When will Dane and Craig launch the brand? How? Anybody got a URL? Let the speculation run wild. And while we could sit here and debate theories all day, we do appreciate the slow rise of an idea from highly creative individuals who just happen to surf alright. In the meantime, this teaser remains just that: the slow rise of an exciting idea, and a very exciting future.