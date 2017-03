Creed ain’t no sucker when it comes to the rail game, as you can tell here in RAGE’s newest promotional video by Toby Cregan. Reliance on sharp surfing edge-to-edge is something we all can back, because, when you’re 40, you can say goodbye to anything flicky (We guess). Luckily for Creed, the rail game has always been his strong suit, and his frontside leaning layback hack is nothing to mess with.