Two days ago, we posted an Isaac Jones showreel, one of many videos curated for Surfing World’s “Reelers” surf film competition. Today, we bring you another by a filmmaker on the rise, Tay Steele. No, not Taylor Steele. Taylor J. Steele. If you’re not familiar with Tay’s work, he’s produced a couple very refreshing pieces as of late, like this fun little number, “Cross Walking.” In a time when the surf world needs fuller storytelling and fresh vision, Taylor might just be that new face who brings it back around.