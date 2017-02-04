Cross-Walking In Waikiki

Filmmaker Tay Steele is bringing fresh vision to surf cinema

By

Two days ago, we posted an Isaac Jones showreel, one of many videos curated for Surfing World’s “Reelers” surf film competition. Today, we bring you another by a filmmaker on the rise, Tay Steele. No, not Taylor Steele. Taylor J. Steele.  If you’re not familiar with Tay’s work, he’s produced a couple very refreshing pieces as of late, like this fun little number, “Cross Walking.” In a time when the surf world needs fuller storytelling and fresh vision, Taylor might just be that new face who brings it back around.