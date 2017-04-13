Cruising Down Desert Point

Graceful backside tube-riding doesn’t come easily to everyone. For most, it’s a functional maneuver rather than a stylish one. But then there’s Torren Martyn, the Byron Bay twin-fin wizard whose backside tube-riding stance is equal parts artistic and utilitarian. Take two minutes out of your day and watch Martyn skillfully thread tube after tube while on a jaunt to Desert Point late last year (And if you’re wondering what’s up with the Michael Jackson glove, he’s not wearing that because Billy Jean is not his lover. He had recently sliced his finger open with one of his big ol’ fins).