15-year-old Australian Dakoda Walters grew up on a steady diet of long-period east swells off of Angourie Point. This year, he crossed the Pacific for the first time to get a taste of a true summer south swell in Southern California. More crowded than back home? Sure is. But an upstart with a tool belt like Walters’ — Mick Fanning once called him the “next big thing” — will assert himself on his share of sandbars before too long. Welcome to the West Coast, young man.