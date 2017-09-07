On the eve of this year’s Hurley Lowers Pro, and a few days after Dane Reynolds dropped his latest Former edit, we look back to 2010, at a Top-10 montage from Dane’s last full year as a ‘CT competitor. From Portugal to Puerto Rico, on his backside and frontside, doing big airs, carves, and combos, this highlight reel is a reminder of why we loved Dane’s approach in a jersey. Interestingly enough, none of these waves actually scored 10 points on Tour that year, despite a few of them being pretty damn impressive. So, has the WSL gone 10 happy on us these days? Or were they just that much more critical of every wave Dane caught?