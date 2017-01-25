Dane Reynolds In “rejects”

Did you lean in close and stare your eyes dry, watching Dane Reynolds’ professional testimony in Chapter 11 on repeat last November? Dane’s honesty regarding his breakup with Quiksilver and the grind of the World Tour was a fresh departure from the typical surf edit, as Dane’s just as articulate stomping a layback as he is speaking his mind. His latest clip, “reject,” doesn’t reveal any industry storylines, apart from a plug for Former. It doesn’t have any dialogue. It’s 19 minutes of Dane in optimum freesurf comfort, at home and abroad, alongside a premium cast that can wear the rails clean off any board they ride. Featured surfers include Dillon Perillo, Craig Anderson, Taj Burrow, Dion Agius, Creed McTaggart, Ozzie Wright, and Noa Deane.