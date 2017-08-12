"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight, but no vision"

Deadlines. Projects. Bills to pay. Adulthood to live. The future has a way of spinning us too fast. Go at a breakneck speed long enough, and entire years can vanish by, time ticked and then gone. The newest edit from Gold Coast filmmaker Darcy Ward is a powerful reminder of the importance of the present. A collaboration with friend and writer Brett Burcher, the film shows that few habits are as significant as careful reflection, especially on a life spent in the ocean.

"The whole idea behind the piece was to create something that makes people want to live in the present moment, and to take a step back, reflect, and enjoy what is in front of us, no matter what age," Ward told us. "Because you never know how good something is until it's gone."