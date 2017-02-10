Is John Barton starting to create a series of cult surf films? We say yes. They’re released without notice, no hype, no fancy editing, and all thrill. They’ve gained a reputation for featuring part-time resident Clay Marzo and local boy Ry Craike. This one, featuring the Depactus team, showcases Mark Healey, Kerby Brown, Matt Meola, and Ry Craike delivering the goods. And while the footage is old, it’s new to us. Let this serve as a reminder to all those itching to travel to maybe start looking at Quantas tickets.