Staff photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig and an international group of rippers took the hard road to score beautiful Desert Point and Scar Reef, one that was pock-marked with car malfunctions and ferry rides packed from bow to stern. But when that lefthand cannon over dry reef is doing its thing, what’s a little extra delay? You’ve seen the photos from the water. Now take a drone’s view of Desert Point, where you can eye Mauro Diaz, Rolando Montes, and more as they thread shallow, square end sections in Lombok.
Desert Point and Scar Reef From Above
From the water to the sky, courtesy of staff photographer Ryan "Chachi" Craig