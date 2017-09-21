Staff photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig and an international group of rippers took the hard road to score beautiful Desert Point and Scar Reef, one that was pock-marked with car malfunctions and ferry rides packed from bow to stern. But when that lefthand cannon over dry reef is doing its thing, what’s a little extra delay? You’ve seen the photos from the water. Now take a drone’s view of Desert Point, where you can eye Mauro Diaz, Rolando Montes, and more as they thread shallow, square end sections in Lombok.