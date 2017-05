Torren Martyn’s cursive style and the long, freight-training peelers of Desert Point go together like peanut butter and jelly. They’re a duo that’s impossible to ignore or grow tired of. The edit above features a smooth, knock-kneed Martyn charting timeless tracks at one his favorite reefbreaks, getting tubed and drawing high lines with grace. You’ve likely seen some of these waves before, but it’s worth a re-watch. Martyn’s approach to this wave never goes out of style.