Dillon Perillo In Sumbawa

Good surfing starts at the bottom turn, and Dillon Perillo might have one of the best in the business. Witness his backhand. See that little hand pat he does, almost a water slap? Pretty, isn’t it? Combo that with his grab-rail cutty, and you have yourself a formula for some A-grade surfing. Now while you might not be in Sumbawa to practice, Lowers season is right around the corner (with 200 of your closest friends). Until then, visualize, meditate on it, dream about it. Use it next time you hit up any pointbreak.