Done, the first full-length collaboration between John Florence and Blake Kueny, was first released on iTunes in 2012, before John switched sponsors, and just after he first qualified for the ‘CT. While his World Title last year and View From A Blue Moon (another amazing big-screen collaboration between John and Blake) the year before that have since overtaken Done on John’s long list of accomplishments, Done is still one of the best short surf films ever made.
Throwback: John Florence’s First Film, “Done”
Five years old, but just as relevant as ever