Ocean Beach, San Francisco didn’t produce much this season, plagued by storms, shit wind, and low-pressure systems that ripped through the heart of Central and Northern California. But there was this slab session filmed by Perry Gershkow that included one stylish Nat Young and a visiting Kolohe Andino, and man, did they score some kind of novelty. Wind and weather on the Central Coast can switch at a moment’s notice, making this session all the more remarkable.