“A minor showreel capturing the east coast’s mid-autumn swell hitting GC’s infamous Greenmount Point,” says filmmaker Jackson O’Brien. We’ll take it! Especially since this bit features Mick Fanning, Mikey Wright, Dingo and a couple other guys whom we haven’t ID’d yet, as we’re too mesmerized by all the reeling lines projecting in and out of frame. We haven’t seen this much corduroy since we last visited Donovan in Kauai.