Throwback: Dude Cruise

Looking back at Matt Beauchesne's film, starring Bruce Irons, Dane Reynolds, and Ry Craike

Nine years ago, when Matt Beauchesne released Dude Cruise, DC Shoes had arguably the best team in surf: Andy Irons, Bruce Irons, Ry Craike, and Dane Reynolds. From the opening scene—Bruce Irons flipping a truck on a beach in Australia, nearly killing Dane and Ry in the process — to the crew scoring in Spain, West Oz, Mexico, Kauai, and beyond, Dude Cruise is pure entertainment from start to finish, and a movie that’s worth putting aside 30 minutes to revisit.