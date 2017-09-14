Nine years ago, when Matt Beauchesne released Dude Cruise, DC Shoes had arguably the best team in surf: Andy Irons, Bruce Irons, Ry Craike, and Dane Reynolds. From the opening scene—Bruce Irons flipping a truck on a beach in Australia, nearly killing Dane and Ry in the process — to the crew scoring in Spain, West Oz, Mexico, Kauai, and beyond, Dude Cruise is pure entertainment from start to finish, and a movie that’s worth putting aside 30 minutes to revisit.