On a recent trip to Indonesia with filmmaker Sean Gunn, San Diegan Duran Barr made the Bali rounds from Uluwatu to Canggu and abroad to the outer islands of Java. He came to disconnect, as the edit title says, but from what? From technological shackles? From gridlocked SoCal traffic? Whatever he disconnected from, he connected with some dreamy set-ups, and he has us planning our own Disconnect Detox.