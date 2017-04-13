Ellis Ericson And Alex Knost’s Australian Board Swap

Stingers, Bonzers, Midlengths, Eggs, Logs, etc; To us, these boards scream all things summer. Here, Alex Knost and Ellis Ericson take their combined quivers for a spin along the shores of the eastern seaboard of Australia. There’s even a short cameo by Creed McTaggart, who we wish so desperately we’d see more of. And while we love seeing him ride his Haydens, there’s something so fitting when his style is paired on these boards influenced from past designs. As for Alex and Ellis, what you see is what you get. Cheater fives, fancy footwork, and some layback hacks Larry B. would be proud of.