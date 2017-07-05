“A year in the making, ‘Everything We Love’ is a collaboration born from passion and persistence. It’s a concoction made up of all things we love — surfing, music, film, friends — distilled into eighteen minutes of sound and visuals. Brothers Ethan and Julen Egiguren surfed their brains out, Guillem Cruells filmed and directed, Albert Sanjuán created the visual art, while Nerobambola composed and recorded the soundtrack, written specifically for the film.

And so, without further ado, we’re thrilled to present to you: ‘Everything We love’, a year’s worth of filming and surfing in Europe, Central America and Indonesia.”