Trade Mexican party waves down the virtual point with two of the stars in Taylor Steele’s new film “Proximity,” Steph Gilmore and Dave Rastovich. Test your browser to make sure the 360-degree view is compatible (Sorry, Safari). You’ll roll up for a surf check, watch sets rifle across the cobblestones, weave in-between Rasta and Steph on a wave, check out the local wildlife beneath the water — everything short of clinking Cervezas with the crew, sunburnt and satisfied, after a classic Baja marathon session.