Meet Warrick Mitchell. Warrick lives and surfs deep in one of the world’s most remote locations: Fiordland, New Zealand, a small village, home to a couple dozen people buried deep in New Zealand’s oldest and largest national park. It’s 12,000 kilometers of twisting mountainside, lush forest, and all the empty beach you can stand. Potentially an agoraphobic’s worst nightmare. Videos like this really get your survivalist wheels turning. Could you catch your own meals, supply yourself with water via rainfall, be your own handyman? It’s a place where health insurance is only as good as the last stitch you sew. But for Warrick and his tight-knit community, they wouldn’t have it any other way.