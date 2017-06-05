Fijian Gold with Connor O’Leary and Zac Wightman

Even if you’re a few of the world’s busiest professionals, there will always be time for the spontaneous strike mission, hovering on the forecasting websites, looking for any heavy destination to warrant a drop-of-the-hat adventure. When a hefty-sized purple blob heading toward Fiji caught Connor O’Leary’s eye, the CT rookie trekked out to Tavarua with fellow Quiksilver teammate Zac Wightman as fast as they could. The pre-event forecast called for solid double overhead tubes and clean faces. Connor and Zac took every wave thrown at them with total ease, be it roping barrels or spacious open faces. Suffice to say, Connor and Zac scored some seriously fun-looking Cloudbreak.