The newest edit of Filipe Toledo around his home Brazilian beachbreaks has one element you’ve likely never seen in a Phil reel: 2-foot tow-ats, one so unsuccessful on the flyaway [3:02] that our sprite drifts over a 20-foot section and floats toward deep space. What is familiar here: comically easy airs without a jet ski, sharp turns, and music you can’t help but tap your foot to.