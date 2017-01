While Filipe Toledo may have gotten his first bit of recognition from his high-flying, quick-rotating, neck-breaking air game, it’s clear as day that the one-dimensional title of “air guy” is no longer fitting. Sure, he’s got full-rotation air reverses in his back pocket, and always will, but you can’t knock the man’s rail- or barrel-game upon watching this clip from his time in Hawaii. Is Toledo the world’s quickest surfer come 2017? He makes a damn compelling case.