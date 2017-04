During his Margaret River Semifinal against Kolohe Andino, Filipe Toledo walked out of the water with a bloody foot, and honest to goodness, I thought a shark had stolen one of Filipe’s toes, that bright red suit like a tiny matador’s cape for hordes of toro-like sharks among the chum. But it was merely a reef scuff, and the toes feel fine, as you can see, because the airs in Filipe’s freesurfing sessions around West Oz (filmed and edited by Bruno Baroni) are plenty whippy and brisk.