The Volcom Pipe Pro’s a wrap, as Australia’s Soli Bailey became just the fourth winner in the event’s history, along with Kelly Slater, John Florence, and Jamie O’Brien. Relive all the Finals Day highlights above, and check out the results from a full week on the North Shore below:

FINAL

(1) Soli Bailey – 13.26

(2) Adriano De Souza – 8.43

(3) Griffin Colapinto – 3.90

(4) Bruce Irons – 3.66

SEMIFINALS

H1: (1) Soli Bailey, (2) Griffin Colapinto, (3) Leandro Usuna, (4) John John Florence

H2: (1) Bruce Irons, (2) Adriano De Souza, (3) David do Carmo, (4) Aritz Aranburu

QUARTERFINALS

H1: (1) Soli Bailey, (2) Leandro Usuna, (3) Hank Gaskell, (4) Koa Smith

H2: (1) John John Florence, (2) Griffin Colapinto, (3) Mitch Coleborn, (4) Brian Toth

H3: (1) Bruce Irons, (2) David do Carmo, (3) Luke Shepardson, (4) Makai McNamara

H4: (1) Aritz Aranburu, (2) Adriano De Souza, (3) Lucas Silveira, (4) Seth Moniz

Round 4

H1: (1) Leandro Usuna, (2) Griffin Colapinto, (3) Billy Kemper, (4) Nathan Florence

H2: (1) Soli Bailey, (2) Brian Toth, (3) Kiron Jabour, (4) Jeronimo Vargas

H3: (1) Mitch Coleborn, (2) Koa Smith, (3) Balaram Stack, (4) Tom Whitaker

H4: (1) John John Florence, (2) Hank Gaskell, (3) O’Neill Massin, (4) Koa Rothman

H5: (1) (1) David do Carmo, (2) Seth Moniz, (3) Miguel Tudela, (4) Mason Ho

H6: (1) (1) Bruce Irons, (2) Aritz Aranburu, (3) Yago Dora, (4) Makuakai Rothman

H7: (1) (1) Lucas Silveira, (2) Luke Shepardson, (3) Ian Crane, (4) Marco Giorgi

H8: (1) (1) Adriano De Souza, (2) Makai McNamara, (3) Benji Brand, (4) Wiggolly Dantas

Round 3

H15: (1) Benji Brand, (2) Ian Crane, (3) Lucca Messings Novaro, (4) Michael Ridrigues

H16: (1) Adriano De Souza, (2) Luke Shepardson, (3) Finn McGill, (4) Parker Coffin