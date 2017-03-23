Finding Bryce Young In The Zone

Distinct among his family’s well-traveled lineups of NSW is Bryce Young’s tall silhouette, described in a 2015 profile piece by Sean Doherty as “Longboard pure – the question-mark spine, the eagle wings, the easiness of it all.” Young carries that same cool ease to the boards he rides (more than just longboards, way more), seen in Jack Coleman’s “The Zone,” which catalogued the surfers who are stretching our definitions of possibility on different surfcraft. After watching this sizzle reel from the movie, you best believe that Bryce more than belongs in that cast.