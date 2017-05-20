Risking Everything To Score Namibia In “I’m African”

About a month ago, photo editor Grant Ellis received an email from a young filmmaker from Morocco named Ismail Benlamlih. In May of 2016, Ismail started a surf journey through his beloved African continent and filmed down the western shore toward Skeleton Bay. The mission: bring clean water to people in need. Using very little resources, Ismail traveled lightly, even suffering Malaria and Hepatitis along the way. Eventually, he reached Skeleton Bay, waiting through the droughts, both surf-related and not, to see Skeleton Bay break after 70 days of flatness. His full documentary, “I’m African,” is now officially selected in many festivals around the globe. And as for future plans, he’s about to surf-cycle Africa, from Casablanca to Cape Town to Cairo, by himself, for two years. His motto: “I will be immersed. I will document the undocumented and surf the unsurfed.”