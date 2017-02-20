Filmmaker Ben Weiland and photographer Mark McInnis, two of the top coldwater cartographers in the business, set off to Ireland a few months ago after they bypassed what could’ve been a lucrative storm in the Western Pacific. “Whenever you go somewhere new, you never know what’s going to happen,” said McInnis. “You never know what to expect. You’re venturing into the unknown.” Luckily, they had Ireland specialist Barry Mottershead to guide the way to some of the country’s most divinely vacant zones, taking Floridians Cody Thompson and Justin Quintal and Californian Nate Zoller along for the ride.