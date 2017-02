Ari Browne is a free-friction guy, in and out of the water, and this edit of his finless exploits all over the island of Bali is an absolute trip. He’s sliding on a Rabbit’s Foot, shaped by Santa Barbara’s Ryan Lovelace, which Ryan Burch, Trevor Gordon and a host of underground rippers have been seen putting through its paces as of late. But Browne’s tail-whips and deep, foamball ride pits are something else entirely.