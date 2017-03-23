First Look: Jordy Smith’s “Just Now”

The rangy S.A. debonair is launching his first movie since 2013 on March 23rd at 9:00 A.M. PST. Not cutting-room floor footage, either (though it’s not like we were disappointed at his last go-around). This is a committed Dane Staples project in-between Tour events last year. It’s down-carves made for extended, hyperclear viewing, and hero airs prompted by hefty physics through South Africa, Hawaii, Europe, and more. Get a 26-second appetizer here, then tune back in soon for the full edit to drop.