Ever since the release of their first film Attractive Distractions, Albee Layer and Dan Norkunas have dreamt of a more narrative-based surf film, with Jaws as their subject. The result is Nervous Laughter, a documentary that recounts the history of Pe’ahi’s big-wave scene and gives an in-depth look at the local crew of childhood friends (Layer, Matt Meola, Dege O’Connell, Billy Kemper, Kai Lenny, and the Big Island’s Torrey Meister) who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the famed spot. The doc follows the tight-knit crew of Maui hellmen throughout the 2015-’16 El Niño season, taking a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s unbreakable camaraderie and chronicling their fearless approach to mastering one of the most menacing waves on the planet.

