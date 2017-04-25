First Look: The Church Of The Open Sky

However independent filmmaker Nathan Oldfield chose to follow his films like Lines From A Poem and Gathering, or his occasional edits with Bing surfboards, the project would continue the tones of freedom and dreamy expression that are dog-eared into his portfolio. So it’s not a surprise that The Church Of The Open Sky, which follows Rasta, Lauren Lindsey Hill, Alex Knost, CJ Nelson, Neal Purchase Jr., and more of the world’s revered stylists around the world, looks as if a RED camera and your favorite Instagram filter conceived a surf film. Watch the official trailer above and stay tuned for the full movie to premiere in May.