With forecasters calling for a storm of historic proportions, and whiteout conditions in an unforgiving surfing landscape, would you quickly tuck and run? Buy a ticket back home? Or would you forge ahead? The cover feature for our July 2016 Issue told the story of a dedicated group, including Justin Quintal, Timmy Reyes, Sam Hammer and Photographer Chris Burkard, who weathered Iceland’s frigid shores for a chance to surf below the natural phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis. Watch the trailer for the full-length film, set to release in winter 2017, then click here to read the full-length feature, Northern Trespass, now live on our site.