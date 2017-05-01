Maybe Alan Watts said it best: “So if a person believes that the Earth is flat, you can’t talk him out of that. He knows it’s flat. Look out the window and see; it’s obvious, it looks flat. So the only way to convince him it isn’t is to say, ‘Well let’s go and find the edge.’” It’s an interesting quote for what looks to be Sergio Villalba’s last personal project, along with help from Christian Rosillo, featuring Jonathan Gonzales. We hope that there’s more to come from the man who, with the likes of his fellow Portuguese and Spaniards, put their region on the map through brilliant photography and short-films like this piece here. We’re hoping this is a fresh start, a reinvention, and not a goodbye.