Former hosted its first retail event in Sydney in early May. The gang of creatives was there: Dane, Craig, Austyn Gillette, Warren Smith, the lot, cracking beers in a Surry Hills pop-up shop and piecing together more mosaic footage, which kicks off the surfing portion at the 1:05 mark. From the looks of the event, it was a glamorous, low-fi racket for two days, with straight airs to space out the misdeeds on land.