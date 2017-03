Jay Nelson, Foster Huntington, Lane Walkup, and Jack Halloway converted a beat-up Suzuki SJ410 into a mini camper in hopes of chasing swell, in what looks like Central Californian shores, via 4×4. And while Foster and Co. end up getting completely skunked (oh, spoiler alert), we appreciate their dedication to #VanLife. There’s proof in the Suzuki pudding here that the “home is where you park it” ethos exists in even the smallest of packages.