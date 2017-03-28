You can’t fake comfort in the heavy stuff. Knees goes shaky, hands flail. There’s the classic deer-in-the-headlights look. And then the eyes, ever aiming and focusing on one thing: the channel. Just the opposite can be said with those who crave thick, slabby surf. Bottom-turns looks effortless. Hands go completely unnoticed at the sides. Watch Fraser Dovell, a machine in the Aussie freesurf realm, for two minutes, and you get the picture: he’s as comfortable as an old shoe.

Fraser (or Razor, as he’s known), hit the road for the North Shore, Norfolk Island, and Southern Australia, searching out the slabs he so desires. Between strikes, the 21-year-old spends most of his time competing on the Junior Series/ WQS. Enough of that, though. Let’s see more of that tube-attacking prowess!