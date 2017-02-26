2016 was a good year for SeaBass. A win at the Margaret River Pro. A No.2 world ranking. A marriage proposal that belonged in a Ryan Gosling movie. From the looks of his newest freesurf edit, he’s focusing on the season at hand without forsaking the fun, which is good, because while 2017’s shaping up to be a tight horse race, a seriously competitive roster can turn too serious awfully quick. SeaBass is the ‘CT surfer we need, a guy who surfs the same in a jersey or out: loose, lithe, and the drive that can flip the rankings upside-down.