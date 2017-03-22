How’s your 2017 been so far? Jesse Mendes doused a stacked field to win the Australian Open, he’s currently ranked No.1 on the ‘QS, he’s dating Tatiana Weston-Webb, and he secured a roster spot at the Margaret River Pro next week. The 24-year-old from Guarujá has long had the talent to challenge close friends and fellow goofyfoots Gabriel Medina and Miguel Pupo, but the elements for a breakout 2017 are clicking into focus, shown here on his three-day trip through California with filmmakers Gabriel Novis and Kaléu Wildner.